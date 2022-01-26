Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Million

Analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce sales of $3.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the highest is $3.80 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $1.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $18.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $65.25 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $84.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on AKTS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $103,248.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $97,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,989 shares of company stock worth $359,627 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 541.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 21.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 148,965 shares during the period. 50.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

