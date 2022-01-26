Akroma Tops One Day Trading Volume of $154.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. Akroma has a total market cap of $84,819.66 and approximately $154.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akroma has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,477.41 or 0.06708108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00066134 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.