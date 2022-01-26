Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGI shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

AGI stock opened at C$9.07 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -146.29.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$249.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -153.23%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

