Alaska Air Group (ALK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ALK opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 326.19 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alaska Air Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 437,564 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Alaska Air Group worth $70,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

