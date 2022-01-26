Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Albemarle posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

ALB stock opened at $206.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Albemarle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Albemarle by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,727,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Albemarle by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

