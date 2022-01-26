Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

Shares of ALB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,161. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.00. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,393,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

