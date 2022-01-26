Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 18.1% Lower This Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $162.53 million and approximately $30.11 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00243270 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00078342 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00099895 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001986 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 287% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,876,629,169 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

