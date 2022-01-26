Aleph.im (ALEPH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.82 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph.im has a market cap of $90.91 million and $1.82 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,391,831 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

