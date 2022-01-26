Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 266,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,026 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $38.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

