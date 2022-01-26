Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Position Boosted by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,159 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after acquiring an additional 799,369 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 86.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,572,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,166,000 after acquiring an additional 731,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $114,256,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $194.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.43. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

