Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.13

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.13 and traded as low as C$17.01. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$17.03, with a volume of 2,389 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.93. The firm has a market cap of C$643.75 million and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.92.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$174.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.6100001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

About Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

