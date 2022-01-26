Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Given a C$17.50 Price Target at Cormark

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) has been assigned a C$17.50 target price by Cormark in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ASTL. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 target price for the company.

TSE:ASTL traded up C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 41,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,687. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of C$10.13 and a twelve month high of C$17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.91.

