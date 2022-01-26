Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Market Cap of $6.08 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002514 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $6.08 billion and approximately $373.94 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00179330 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00078751 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00382769 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,986,509,144 coins and its circulating supply is 6,546,692,758 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

