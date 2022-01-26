Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.54 Billion

Brokerages expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will report sales of $38.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.50 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $33.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $133.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.30 billion to $136.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $155.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.62 billion to $165.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Argus downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.34.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $322.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.