Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.2% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 95,360 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.86.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

