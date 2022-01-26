Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BABA. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.86.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $0. Assetmark bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $0. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

