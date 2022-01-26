Align Technology (ALGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Align Technology to post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALGN stock opened at $467.99 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $432.09 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $647.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.69.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

