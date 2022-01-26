Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after buying an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,289,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $467.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $606.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $647.92. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $432.09 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.69.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

