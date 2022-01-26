Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.63

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.63 and traded as low as $38.39. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 10,466 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

