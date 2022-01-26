Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.80

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$49.80 and traded as high as C$50.69. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$48.57, with a volume of 1,424,591 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.80. The stock has a market cap of C$51.66 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65.

In other news, Director Éric Boyko purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$46.99 per share, with a total value of C$117,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$258,445.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

