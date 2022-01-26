Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

