Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $177.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGT. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

