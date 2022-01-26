Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ALGT stock opened at $177.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
