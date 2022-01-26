Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ADS opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliance Data Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

