Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

