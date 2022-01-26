Alliance Global Partners Lowers Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Price Target to $1.40

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $1.75 to $1.40 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 281.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a report on Monday, November 15th.
MOTS opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.42. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.
About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
