Alliance Global Partners Lowers Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Price Target to $1.40

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $1.75 to $1.40 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 281.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a report on Monday, November 15th.

MOTS opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.42. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,675.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

