AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE AWF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,885. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

