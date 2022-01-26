Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 20,687 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,687 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Douglas Emmett worth $11,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $8,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.01%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

