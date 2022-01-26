Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 23,550 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Appian worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,784,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,737,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Appian by 75.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,926,000 after acquiring an additional 407,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Appian by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,783,000 after acquiring an additional 77,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,038,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Appian stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.72. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $90.37.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 over the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

