Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 23,553 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,970 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,701,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,127,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 169.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,572,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 989,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The business’s revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

