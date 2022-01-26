Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 67,298 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,298 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Exelixis worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Exelixis by 4.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,384,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 53,366 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Exelixis by 20.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 241,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 40,915 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Exelixis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 49.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,353 shares of company stock worth $2,450,124. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

