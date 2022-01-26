Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.73. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

