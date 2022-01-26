Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 10,400 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.23% of Iridium Communications worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -391.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

