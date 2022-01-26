Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 17,222 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Hanesbrands worth $13,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $63,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 34.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

HBI opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.71. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

