Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,838 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Kohl’s worth $11,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 158.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 93.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KSS. UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

NYSE:KSS opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $42.68 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

