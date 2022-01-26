Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 44,851 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,851 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Old Republic International worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ORI. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.