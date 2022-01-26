Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,655 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Macy’s worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in M. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,600 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,400,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Macy’s by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,291,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Macy’s by 1,003.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

