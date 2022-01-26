Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90,682 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Invesco worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Invesco by 4.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Invesco by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Invesco by 6.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of IVZ opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

