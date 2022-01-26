Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,084 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $12,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock worth $16,117,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

