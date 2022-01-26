Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.63 Million Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,672 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,510,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,920,000 after acquiring an additional 346,024 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $151,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total value of $149,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,478 shares of company stock worth $10,289,563 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $117.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.72 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.81 and its 200 day moving average is $124.50. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

