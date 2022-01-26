Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $12.02 Million Stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,778 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Qualtrics International worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth approximately $874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 227.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,215,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,970,000 after buying an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,172.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

XM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of XM opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

