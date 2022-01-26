Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $12.25 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Arch Capital Group worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

