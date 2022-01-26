Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $12.57 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 171,488 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,255 shares of company stock valued at $15,633,956 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

