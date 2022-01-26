Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.02 Million Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 659.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 471,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,027 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Playtika worth $13,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Playtika by 175,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Playtika by 10,738.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a PE ratio of 22.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

