Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.36 Million Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 629.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,544 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Spectrum Brands worth $13,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

NYSE:SPB opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.26 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average is $92.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

