Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of FOX worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FOX by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after buying an additional 125,487 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of FOX by 41.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 41,833 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of FOX by 4.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.18. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

