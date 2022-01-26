Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 617,723 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of XPO Logistics worth $13,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,777 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 43,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

