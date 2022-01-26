Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Neogen worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 90.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,369,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,479,000 after buying an additional 5,882,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 93.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 101.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360,322 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 118.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 103.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NEOG stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

