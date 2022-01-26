Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,252,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068,315 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $12,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

