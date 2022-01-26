Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $11.75 Million Investment in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 230,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.52% of State Auto Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STFC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 182.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at $229,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 15.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at $349,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of STFC opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,296,366.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $3,367,260.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,171 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,566 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

