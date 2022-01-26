Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 223,330 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 459.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,330 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.85% of Kraton worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kraton by 166.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Kraton in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kraton in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kraton in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Kraton in the second quarter worth about $219,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $526.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.70 million. Kraton had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

